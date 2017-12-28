Coating Show 2018 from January 18

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A three-day 4th Pakistan Coating Show 2018 is being held here at Expo Centre from January 18, 2018. One of the organizers of the show said here Wednesday that the event is for those associated with paints, inks, coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals.

She said Pakistan offers both a lucrative consumer market and a trained workforce. She said CPEC is journey towards economic regionalization which would offer immense business opportunities with the countries associated with it.