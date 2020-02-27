Coast Guards passing out parade held

City Reporter The passing out parade of recruits at Pakistan coast guards training center was held on Thursday. The special Director General of the parade was Pakistan Coast Guards Brigadier Saqib Qamar. While the high ranking officers of the Armed Forces, dignitaries from the area and various areas of life, and the family members of the pass-ups attended a large number. Chief Guest Director General Pakistan Coast Guards Brigadier Saqib Qamar encouraged the distribution of prizes in high-performance training records. Recruits Mudassar Iqbal, who got the first position, was awarded the Director General PCG honorary Trophy. The second position was awarded the medal to the recruits Mohammad Allyas. The recruits who got the third position was awarded the desired Matloob shah medal.