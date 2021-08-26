COAS witnesses battle drills of Heavy Mechanized Brigade troops in Bahawalnagar

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday witnessed battle drills of Heavy Mechanized Brigade troops during his visit to Bahawalnagar Garrison.

Praising the competence of soldiers, army chief expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness, according to ISPR.

The core capabilities should be further enhanced to tackle full spectrum threat in a befitting manner, COAS emphasised.

آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کا سلیمانکی سیکٹر کا دورہ، آئی ایس پی آر

آرمی چیف کو فوج کی پیشہ ورانہ تیاریوں پربریفنگ ،آئی ایس پی آر

آرمی چیف نےجوانوں کی مہارت،تربیت کےمعیارکوسراہا،آئی ایس پی آر

آرمی چیف کابہاولنگرگیریژن کابھی دورہ،آئی ایس پی آر pic.twitter.com/965Zm9xphD — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 26, 2021

Gem Bakwa a;sp visited troops deployed at Sulemanki Sector. He was apprised on operational readiness of troops.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their professional preparedness , diligence and high morale.

Earlier, on arrival at Sulemanki, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.