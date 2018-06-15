COAS wishes speedy recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz

RAWALPINDI : Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has prayed for the speedy recovery of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is on the ventilator after cardiac arrest.

In a statement issued by ISPR on Friday, COAS expressed his good wishes for the Sharif family and prayed for the speedy recovery of ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in his message.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan prayed to Allah for the speedy recovery of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been in intensive care since she suffered heart attack earlyon Thursday.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said; “All our prayers are with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. May Allah grant her Shifa e Kamila”.