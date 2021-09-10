COAS vows to thwart external and internal forces’ anti-Pakistan designs at all costs

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that the designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs.

The army chief stated this while chairing Core Commanders Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ), according to ISPR.

The participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment. Forum was apprised on prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially security along Pak-Afghan Border and effective safeguards in place against various threats.

COAS expressed satisfaction over efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan’s Borders and Internal Security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

Gen Bajwa appreciated Army’s support and role towards the overall evacuation & transit related effort under taken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries.

Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, COAS said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by world community is imperative for enduring peace and stability.

Close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders is essential for a prosperous and peaceful region, forum emphasised.

The top military brass also paid homage to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous Freedom Movement in IIOJ&K and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence.

COAS appreciated formations for their efforts for conduct of Muharram in a peacefulmanner and instructed complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats.

