The Chief of Army Staff, Gen Asim Munir, on Monday vowed to extend all out support to the Government of Pakistan for ‘Green Pakistan Initiative’ and bringing about Agriculture reforms.

The Army Chief said this while addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony of Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm, a flagship project of Green Pakistan Initiative held Monday.

“Pakistan Army takes pride in serving its nation,” stated the army chief, highlighting the military’s dedication to the welfare of the people and the country.

“The army belonged to the people, and the people belonged to the army,” COAS said, emphasising the strong bond between the armed forces and the civilians. Gen Munir expressed his determination to steer Pakistan out of the prevailing crises, stating, “We have decided to lead Pakistan out of the current crisis.” Addressing the nation’s qualities, he praised the Pakistanis for their pride, self-respect, and competence, recognising the nation’s potential to overcome challenges.

Referring to the prevailing economic challenges, the army chief remarked, “All Pakistanis have collectively rejected the beggar’s bowl.” Grateful for the country’s blessings, COAS Munir remarked, “Allah has bestowed Pakistan with numerous gifts.”

Drawing attention to Pakistan’s potential for progress, the army chief asserted, “No external force can hinder our journey towards advancement.”

He reaffirmed his belief in the nation’s capability to achieve greatness in all domains.

COAS Munir hailed the government’s plans for an agricultural uplift, expressing his confidence in the transformation of the agricultural landscape of Pakistan, saying, “Pakistan will witness an agricultural revolution, Insha’Allah.”

During the ceremony, the army chief invoked the poetic wisdom of Allama Iqbal, underscoring the significance of his words in guiding the nation’s trajectory.