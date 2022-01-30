COAS vows to make all-out efforts for Balochistan peace Blood of martyrs will not go waste: Gen Bajwa

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army will make all-out efforts to assist the provincial government towards achieving enduring peace and prosperity a day after 10 people, including three security forces personnel, were martyred in separate terrorist attacks in different areas of Balochistan.

“Terrorists shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go to waste,” the chief of army staff said while interacting with troops during his visit to the Kech district in Balochistan on Saturday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Qamar paid tribute to the courage and resolve of Shuhada of Sibdan Top.

“Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province means progress of the country,” the military’s media wing quoted the COAS as saying.

“The disruptive efforts by inimical forces won’t be allowed to succeed,” the army chief emphasised. “Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued/ensured at all costs,” Gen Qamar concluded. Earlier, the army chief visited Turbat and spent a complete day with the troops. The COAS was given a comprehensive briefing at the FC Balochistan (South) Headquarters on the prevailing security situation in the area, Pak-Iran border fencing and measures being taken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise the security situation in Balochistan.

The COAS was also briefed on the socioeconomic initiatives undertaken by the army in support of the Balochistan government and efforts under way for capacity enhancement of the law enforcement agencies.

On arrival, Gen Qamar was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali. The army chief’s visit was important from many aspects after terrorists martyred ten soldiers in Kech district earlier this week.

General Qamar immediately reached the area where the tragic incident took place and sought direct information from the troops deployed there.