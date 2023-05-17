COAS vows not to let ‘May 9’ repeat itself at ‘any cost’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir swore on Wednesday that the military will not “[ever] again at any cost” permit the events of May 9 to occur.

Workers for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalised the martyrs’ monument, the Lahore Corps Commander House, and the General Headquarters during their rallies on May 9 in response to the party head Imran Khan’s imprisonment.

The army chief paid rich tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the pride, honour, and dignity of the country during his visit to the martyrs’ monument, saying, “No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada [martyrs] and their monuments.”

The COAS stated that the memorial serves as a source of motivation and pride for the military’s rank-and-file, law enforcement officials, and government officials.

The commander of the army emphasised that recent premeditated and “orchestrated tragic incidents” will never be permitted again at any cost.

The COAS told the ranks and files that justice would undoubtedly be served against anyone found guilty of defaming the country on Black Day, May 9.

“The highest abode in the afterlife has been promised to the martyrs, and they shall continue to uphold the highest levels of respect among the people of Pakistan.”

The State of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will always hold all Shuhada and their families in the highest regard and continue to show them the greatest respect and dignity in honouring them and their ultimate sacrifices.

The army chief also praised the professionalism, tenacity, strong morale, and diligent work of the under-command formations.

The COAS emphasised professionalism and readiness of the army in dealing with complex internal and external security problems, including media warfare, during his interactions with officers and soldiers.

The party has distanced itself from the vandals, asserting that it preaches peace rather than violence, despite the government’s claims that it has “evidence” that PTI employees were involved in the attacks on military facilities.