RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops on Line of Control (LoC) at Sarpir and Pandu Sectors.

The COAS appreciated operational readiness and high state of morale. He said that Pakistan Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region. “However, we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure. Kashmir remains the core unresolved agenda and we standby the Kashmiris in their just historical stance,” he added.

