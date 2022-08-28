COAS visits troops busy in relief activities

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff visited army troops busy in relief activities in far flung flood affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot.

COAS spent whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot .

The flood victims at khairpur and Kambar shahdad Kot thanked COAS for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

COAS met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

Helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and we must take pride to serve them to best of our abilities, COAS emphasised.