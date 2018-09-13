COAS visits NUST, appreciates university’s ranking at international level

ISLAMABAD : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, COAS appreciated improvement in NUST’s standing at the international level ranking.

He said that NUST is a leading university in Pakistan which would have presence in all four provinces after establishment of Quetta campus.

In addition, NUST is playing a pivotal role in producing a stream of scholars and engineers of highest caliber, he added.

The army chief also emphasized to strive for excellence.

Earlier on arrival at NUST, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman (Retired), Rector NUST.