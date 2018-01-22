COAS visits LoC, Working Boundary in Khuiratta, Ratta Arayan sectors

SIALKOT : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Line of Control and Working Boundary in Khuiratta / Ratta Arayan sectors.

Local commanders briefed the COAS about Indian cease-fire violations specifically targeting civil population across Line of Control / Working Boundary.

The COAS appreciated effective and a responsible response of own troops to Indian unethical targeting and high morale of troops & civilians. COAS directed for enhanced protective measures including construction of more community shell protection shelters for civil population.

He especially hailed heroic determination of local population against Indian blatant aggression. COAS said that our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation. Indian aggression or any misadventure shall always get a most befitting response.

Later, the COAS also visited CMH Sialkot to meet injured citizens due to recent Indian shelling. Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt General Nadeem Raza, Commander Gujranwala Corps Lieutenant General Amir Abbasi were present during the visit.

Orignally published by INP