COAS visits HQ Bahawalpur Corps

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Bahawalpur Corps, the ISPR reported Wednesday.

COAS was given detailed briefing by the commander Bahawalpur corps on operational preparedness of the formation.

COAS appreciated the Corps for keeping themselves well prepared for response against any threat on eastern border in assigned tasks. He said that our commitments in sub conventional combat has not lowered our attention for response to conventional threat rather it has enhanced our confidence and made us battle hardened.

Commander Multan Corps was also present.

Orignally published by NNI