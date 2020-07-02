COAS visits Corps HQ, Pakistan Rangers Sindh

News Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Karachi and Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz received COAS. COAS was briefed on the Operational matters and Internal Security situation.

He interacted with troops and asked them to remain vigilant against emerging challenges. COAS expressed satisfaction over coherent response by LEAS in ensuring peace in Karachi and paid tribute to LEAs for countering nefarious designs of enemies.

COAS also visited Garrison Health and diagnostic Centre and Field Isolation Centre. COAS lauded the support rendered by Formation in national response against COVID -19.

Earlier, on arrival at Headquarters Sindh Rangers, COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument and offered Fathia.