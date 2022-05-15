COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps HQ

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the headquarters of Bahawalpur Corps, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief was given detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative aspects of the formation.

The army chief, the statement added, also visited maintenance facilities and Professional Development Resource Centre. While interacting with officers and troops, Gen Qamar appreciated their operational preparedness and morale.