COAS, US envoy discuss regional security

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Acting Assistant Secretary, South & Central Asia, Ambassador Alice G Wells called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

“Regional security environment and matters of mutual interest were discussed,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS, the military’s media wing added, reiterated that Pakistan is committed for peace and stability in the region particularly in Afghanistan through a national approach. Gen Qamar said that Pakistan also expects other players in the region to play equally positive part.

Ambassador Wells said that US is committed to lasting peace and supports all efforts towards that end. US senior official Alice Wells is in Pakistan to discuss South Asia strategy “Both leaders agreed that bilateral convergences should be leveraged to gain positive momentum rather than remaining hostage to perceptions.”

Wells arrived in Islamabad last week to discuss matters pertaining to terrorism and bilateral ties. This is her second visit to Pakistan this year which aims at continuing the Pak-US conversation to strengthen bilateral relations and promote peace and security in the region.

On March 11, the envoy stated that US believes Pakistan can play a much more important role in shaping the Afghan Taliban’s behaviour. She stressed on Islamabad’s critical role to provide incentives to the Afghan Taliban for undertaking negotiations with the Ashraf Ghani government.