COAS, US diplomat discuss Afghan reconciliation process

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

The statement added that the US dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, specially the Afghan peace process.

On Thursday, the Russian ambassador had called on the army chief at the GHQ and discussed matters of mutual interest including the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were also discussed, according to the ISPR.

General Qamar told the Russian envoy that peace in Afghanistan is a common goal. “Both reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal.

He also said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military-to-military relations between the two countries,” the military’s media wing said.

The COAS appreciated the recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at a higher level.

The Russian ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially the Afghan reconciliation.

“Both reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Russia bilateral relationship,” the communiqué said.