COAS, US Charge d’ Affaires discuss security

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Ms Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff at GHQ, on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional and current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain this tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship.

The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.