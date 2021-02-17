COAS urges PAF officers to maintain cutting edge advantage

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited PAF Air War College Institute (AWCI) at Karachi.

AWCI is the highest learning pedestal of PAF.

Addressing the participants of 34th Air War Course, army chief appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements, said ISPR in a statement.

He urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts, he reiterated.

“We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary,” Gen Bajwa emphasised.

Earlier, COAS visited Central Ordnance Depot Karachi where he was briefed about upgradation of existing century old infrastructure of the depot on modern lines for provision of smooth logistics support.

COAS appreciated the efforts of Ordnance Corps for its commitment in the field of logistics to enhance operational efficiency.

On arrival at COD Karachi, he was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff & Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.