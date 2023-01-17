COAS urges ‘optimum readiness’ against hostile elements in Balochistan

Visits Khuzdar, Basima; Briefed on security situation

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has emphasised on the importance of “maintaining optimum operational readiness” to thwart hostile elements’ attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

He made these remarks during his visit to Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Chief of Army Staff was briefed on prevailing security situation and formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment, the ISPR added.

While interacting with troops, the army chief emphasised on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard earned peaceful environment in Balochistan,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

Gen Asim said that army’s deployment and operations are being focused in Balochistan to provide enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development.

Earlier on arrival, the Chief of Army Staff was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.

Last month, the country’s top military commanders vowed to “fight against terrorists without any distinction” as the scourge of terrorism has reared its ugly head again with a fresh wave of attacks in the country.

The reiteration of the resolve was made in a huddle of the corps commanders at the GHQ which was presided over by army chief General Syed Asim Munir.