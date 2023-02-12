COAS, UAE president discuss bilateral ties

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited the United Arab Emirates and discussed bilateral ties with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed received the army chief at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, according to the report.

Gen Asim extended his heartfelt condolences to the UAE president on the passing of his mother-in-law Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi.

The army chief also offered condolences on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the statement added.

The two sides held discussions on bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation in defence affairs “for the mutual benefit of their nations”. The meeting was attended by several high-level officials from both countries.

This is the second visit of Gen Asim to the UAE since becoming the army chief in November last year. The army chief paid a maiden visit to the UAE on January 10.

The COAS and the UAE leader had discussed the regional situation and ways to increase bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries.