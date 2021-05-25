COAS, U.S. Defense Secretary discuss regional stability

US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin spoke with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the phone today (Tuesday). Austin said in a tweet that he talked with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and that they addressed matters of common concern and the regional security situation.

He went on to say that the latest changes in the Afghan peace process, as well as bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields, were addressed.

He said, “Today I had the chance to speak with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.”

He added, “I reiterated my appreciation for the U.S. – Pakistan relationship and my desire to continue to work together to further regional security and stability.”

Gen. Austin expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for its role in the Afghan peace talks.

Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor, met with Jake Sullivan, his US counterpart, in Geneva on May 23 to address a variety of bilateral, international, and global issues of mutual concern.

Both sides decided to work together more closely on a variety of topics, including the current crisis in Afghanistan.

In the context of the Afghan peace talks and deciding the future of Pak-US relations, the meeting between Moeed Yusuf and Sullivan is crucial.

Angela Aggeler, the US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan, had earlier met with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to address issues of mutual concern between the two countries.

Bajwa said at the time that Pakistan sincerely supported the Afghan peace process and that a secure, healthy, and peaceful Afghanistan is in the region’s and Pakistan’s best interests.

He also shared optimism for increased bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States in all areas in the future.

The US dignitary praised and thanked Pakistan for its ongoing initiatives and help for regional peace and stability, and promised to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

