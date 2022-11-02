COAS stresses importance of air defence in modern warfare

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised the importance of air defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern air defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.

He said this while visiting the headquarters of Army Air Defence Command on Tuesday, the inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

The army chief paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved.

The COAS was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal upon arrival.