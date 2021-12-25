COAS stresses for efforts to avert looming Afghan crisis

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed upon the need for sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The army chief’s resolve came during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw who was paying a farewell call to COAS at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the communique, COAS Bajwa underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed,” the ISPR stated.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for “his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.”

The ISPR added that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and regional stability

He also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries. Earlier, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on the army chief and discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan, besides opportunities of bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest, the military said.

The ISPR quoted the chief of army staff as saying that the “world and the region could not afford an unstable Afghanistan”, as he stressed the need for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe