COAS, Sri Lankan navy chief agree to enhance multi-domain ties

The Commander of Sri Lankan Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the military said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and current Afghanistan situation were discussed, military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement.

Gen Qamar said that Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests. He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between the two forces in defence, training and counter terrorism domains. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.