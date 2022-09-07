COAS spends Defence, Martyrs Day in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

Spends time with locals in Usta Muhammad and Sui

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has spent complete Defence and Martyrs Day by visiting far-flung flood-affected areas of Balochistan, a statement issued by the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen Bajwa visited the army flood relief camp in Usta Muhammad of Jafferabad district where he was briefed about the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The army chief met troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood victims. “The COAS visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to get on-ground information about plans to mitigate their problems,” it added.

He also visited Sui where he met local elders and inquired about their well-being and issues. The elders thanked the army chief for reaching out to them during the most difficult time in their life.

Later, the COAS visited Military College Sui where he was briefed about different training and educational facilities.

He interacted with the faculty and students and appreciated the educational and training standard of the institution. The faculty and students thanked the Pakistan Army for providing an opportunity for them to compete at the national level, the military’s media wing said.