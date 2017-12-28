COAS for self reliance in defense production

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need for technological up-gradation and maximum indigenization to attain self reliance in the field of defense production. He was addressing the officials of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) during his visit to the facility on Wednesday.

General Bajwa appreciated the invaluable contributions of workers and officers in making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan. The army chief praised the contribution of POF towards national economy, stressing the need to improve the business model pointing to the importance of excellence in core business to keep up with contemporary challenges.

Upon arrival, COAS Gen Bajwa was given a detailed briefing on the performance and growth of POF, research and development projects, future vision and strategy for implementation. Gen Bajwa also inaugurated multiple facilities at the POF including the Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant, Station Headquarters building as well as the POF Colony, Sanjwal which will benefit more than 11,000 families.

The UFMC plant is one of many POF production facilities that will not only cater for the demand in defence field but also towards the civilian industrial demand in the country. Secretary MODP, Lieutenant General (Retd) Ijaz Chaudhry and Chairman POF Wah, Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani along with other senior civil and military officers were present on the occasion.