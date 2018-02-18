COAS says no militant camps in Pakistan

Observer Report

Munich

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday told a military conference in Munich that Pakistan defeated al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban and other outlawed militant groups, and they can proudly say that no organised militant camps exist on Pakistani soil today. The army chief said so while giving Pakistan’s perspective on global and regional security at Munich Security Conference in Germany.

General Bajwa said that terrorists have sanctuaries in Afghanistan, from where attacks are being coordinated against Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is ready to cooperate for peace and stability in Afghanistan, however, stressed on joint efforts by all the countries to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Expressing concerns over terrorists’ presence in Afghanistan, the COAS said that Pakistan has undertaken fencing of its border with Afghanistan and that elimination of terrorism requires global cooperation.

“We can proudly say that there are no militant camps in Pakistan,” he said, mentioning reports of Daesh (Islamic State) militants’ regrouping in Afghanistan.

He maintained that the territory of neither of Pakistan and Afghanistan should be used against the other.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan has been implementing National Action Plan in the war against terrorism. He said that Pakistan is not just conducting military offensives against terrorists, rather it has also taken action against the financiers.

General Bajwa said the menace of terrorism was fought through joint efforts by the entire nation, noting that clerics from all schools of thought issued a decree against terrorism in the name of religion.