COAS says Army to continue assisting institutions in battle against Covid-19

Our Correspondent

Kohat

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the Pakistan Army would continue assisting the country’s institutions in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa visited Kohat where he was provided a detailed briefing on the operational preparedness of the armed forces, as well as the “prevailing security situation including border security measures” along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He was also provided a detailed briefing on the Pakistan Army’s assistance against Covid-19 in the area.

Gen Bajwa interacted with troops who were busy in relief activities in the locality and appreciated their morale and operational readiness as well as vigilance, the ISPR statement added. Later, the COAS visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Hospital, Kohat, to inspect the Covid-19 facility. He instructed the army officers to “reach out to people particularly those affected by Covid-19 for bringing comfort in this hour of distress”.

Earlier, Gen Bajwa had laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument to pay homage to the martyrs who had laid their lives in the line of duty.