COAS, Qatari foreign minister discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI : Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed in the meeting,” the statement released by the military’s media wing added.

“Pakistan will continue to positively contribute towards regional peace and stability,” the COAS said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the Qatari FM met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi where the two discussed bilateral relations and matters pertaining to mutual interest.`

