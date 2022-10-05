COAS pledges to retire at end of second term

Washington: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated his pledge to retire at the end of his second term this November.

The COAS, who is in the US on an official five-day long visit, made these remarks at lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa also said that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay out of it in the future as well.

Gen Bajwa begins meeting with Biden admin officials

The COAS also talked about the “ailing” economy of Pakistan.

“Restoring the ailing economy of the country should be the priority of every stakeholder of the society,” General Bajwa said. He added that there could be no diplomacy without a strong economy. The nation could not achieve its targets without a strong economy, he added.

Later, General Bajwa also held a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Pentagon during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan.

According to an official statement by the US Department of Defence, during the meeting, the discussion between the two focused on opportunities to address key mutual defence interests.