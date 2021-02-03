COAS: Pakistan, India must resolve Kashmir dispute

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan and India must resolve the Kashmir dispute in a “dignified and peaceful manner.”

The Kashmir dispute must be resolved in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion, the army chief said during the graduation ceremony of 144th GD(P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan on Tuesday.

“However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness,” the Inter-Services Public Relations cited the Chief of Army Staff as saying.

Pakistan, he said, is a peace loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace. “We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions.” On August 5, 2019 the Modi-led government removed the legal fig leaf from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir when it abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, which accorded ostensible “autonomy” to the state, and bifurcated it into two “Union Territories” of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Gen Qamar said that Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat. “The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by all the three services in operations against the enemies of Pakistan has brought great improvement in the internal security environment.”

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief specially commended the critical role played by Pakistan Air Force in war on terror. “The outstanding courage and professional excellence displayed by brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during Operation Swift Retort is a manifestation of our resolve and capability.” The whole nation, he said, is proud of its Air Force and “I earnestly hope that PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come”.

While hailing the presence of cadets from Saudi Arabia for training at PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Gen Qamar said, “This is a manifestation of warm fraternal ties between Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our Defence Forces indeed. We are proud of the strong bonds of Islam, brotherhood and cultural communion that bind us together.”

While addressing the graduating cadets, Gen Qamar congratulated them on their landmark achievement. The COAS was the chief guest on the occasion while Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the ceremony.

A total of 133 graduating cadets including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets and six lady cadets graduated on the occasion. The COAS awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Faizan Iqbal. Best Allied Cadet Trophy was won by RSAF Cadet Hatem Muhammad Alsofiani. Chief of the Air Staff trophy for overall best performance in Air Defence was won by Aviation Cadet Shahryar Khan.

Chief of the Air Staff trophy for the best performance in Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Usman. Chief of the Air Staff trophy for best performance in Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Danish Qayyum.

Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Usman. Sword of honour for overall best performance in college of Flying Training was bagged by Muhammad Ibtisam Naeem. The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team ”Sherdil” and a specialised military drill ”Hamza Flight” of the academy.

Earlier, on his arrival, the army chief was received by Air vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Air Officer Commanding and PAF Asghar Khan Academy. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials, diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.