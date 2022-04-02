COAS: ‘Pakistan does not believe in camp politics’

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to expand and broaden its ties with both China and the United States and said Pakistan does not believe in camp politics.

Speaking on the second day of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday, COAS Gen Bajwa said the United States remains to be Pakistan’s largest export market and Pakistan equally shares a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the US.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 does not believe in camp politics and seeks to expand and broaden its ties with both China 🇨🇳 and the United States 🇺🇸: COAS@OfficialDGISPR https://t.co/J4BDrLrrGt — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 2, 2022

General Bajwa also said that Pakistan continued to believe in using diplomacy and dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues with India including the Kashmir dispute. He further said Pakistan is ready to move forward on this front if India also agrees to do so.

Expressing deep concerns over the recent landing of an Indian supersonic cruise missile inside Pakistan territory, the Army Chief said this raises serious questions about India’s ability to manage and operate high-end weapon systems. He said Pakistan has called for a thorough probe into the incident. He said we expect India to provide evidence to ensure Pakistan and the world community that their weapons are safe and secured.

Directing the world’s attention toward Afghanistan, Army Chief said Pakistan continues to work closely with the international community to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan.

COAS warned that the consequences of our inability to address the humanitarian crisis will lead to the refugee crisis and will again make Afghanistan an epicentre of terrorism.

“It is our collective responsibility towards the Afghan people to ensure timely and adequate humanitarian aid flows into the country,” COAS said.

General Qamar Bajwa reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defeating terrorism.