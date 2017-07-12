COAS, Malaysian Army Chief discuss security cooperation

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Malaysian Army General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim, on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here. During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence, training and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation, news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Later, the delegation was given detailed briefing on operational and training activities of Pakistan Army. General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Chief of Malaysian Army laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.