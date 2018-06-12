COAS leaves for Kabul to meet President Ashraf Ghani

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday left for Kabul to meet President Ashraf Ghani, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The invitation was extended by the Afghan President, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

“Pakistan wishes to see [the] National Unity Government and US/ NATO succeeding to bring peace in Afghanistan,” the military’s spokesperson wrote on twitter.