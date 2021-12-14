COAS lauds synergised efforts of stakeholders in KTP

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan, the military said.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief expressed these views during a visit to Karachi Corps headquarters.

The military’s media wing said that the COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational matters of the formation and security situation in the province especially Karachi.

It said that General Qamar was also briefed on the formation’s support to civil administration in the implementation of KTP including FWO, NLC and NDMA’s efforts for improvement in existing infra-structure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of relevant civic facilities. The army chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the Corps and measures in place for ensuring “Internal Security.”

The COAS lauded services and sacrifices of formation and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order resulting in significant decline in terrorism and crime rate over the years and providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities.

Later, the army chief visited the headquarters of Sindh Police. On arrival, Gen Qamar laid floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument. He hailed the pivotal role of the provincial police in ensuring improvement in the security situation in the province.

The army chief also interacted with families of the martyrs and thanked them for their sacrifices. He as-sured them of all-out support of the Pakistan Army. Earlier, on arrival at Karachi Corps HQ, the COAS was received by Karachi Corps Commander Lt-Gen Muham-mad Saeed, the statement said.