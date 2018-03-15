COAS lauds operational readiness of troops

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur Corps headquarters wherein he was given a detailed briefing on the operational preparedness of troops.

“COAS appreciated the Corps for keeping themselves well prepared for response against any threat on eastern border as per assigned tasks,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing quoted Gen Qamar as saying that ‘our commitments in sub conventional combat has not lowered our attention for response to conventional threat rather it has enhanced our confidence and made us battle hardened.’ Commander Multan Corps was also present on the occasion, the ISPR added.