COAS lauds counter-terrorism efforts by Corps of Engineers

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during his visit to Risalpur and Nowshehra on Thursday, appreciated the Corps of Engineers for their outstanding contributions during various operations, especially in counterterrorism.

On arrival at Military College of Engineering, Risalpur, General Bajwa laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fateha.

He visited MCE and was briefed about training modules and various training facilities at MCE including Counter IEDs Explosive Munition School, Combat and Civil Engineering wings.

The Army chief was briefed that CEMS, a state of the art training facility, is contributing phenomenally for training of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, and Police as well as officials from friendly countries.

This training has been a key element for successful operations during war against terror. It enabled manpower to search and identify IEDs laid by terrorists and clearing and dismantling terrorists infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection.

General Bajwa also visited Structural Lab at MCE designed to test and verify various standards of huge infrastructures. He also met the Corps of Engineers champion team of International PACES competition and lauded their professionalism and skills.

Later, the Army Chief visited School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare in Nowshera. He was briefed about training aspects of the school with focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battle field requirements.

General Bajwa, on the occasion, inaugurated a newly built training complex for Tank VT4 which will provide cutting edge training system to train Armoured Corps officers and men on newly inducted one of the most potent and modern war fighting machines, VT-4 tanks, in Pakistan army.