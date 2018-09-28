COAS, ISI chief discuss security, regional stability with PM

ISLAMABAD : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar.

During the meeting, security and regional stability situation were discussed.

According to reports, the prime minister was briefed on Operation Raad-ul-Fasaad, while relations with Afghanistan and FATA reforms also came under discussion.

According to the ISPR press release: “The COAS assured that Pakistan Army would Inshallah continue to deliver on the nation’s expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices.”

