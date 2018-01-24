COAS inaugurates working of Army Institute of Military History

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated working of Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Army Auditorium, General Headquarters (GHQ). A large number of senior serving and retired military officers attended the ceremony, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here said.

The AIMH has been established to record, archive, preserve and compile the history of Pakistan army and act as Centre of Excellence for study of military history in the country.

The COAS appreciated the founding team of AIMH on progress made in establishing the institute and expected that it (the institute) would go a long way in preserving and keeping alive the glorious history and heritage of Pakistan army. APP

