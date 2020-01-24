COAS inaugurates EW, GSR testing laboratories in KP

By
admin
-
254

OUR CORRESPONDENT HARIPUR Army chief General Qamar Bajwa inaugurated on Friday state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) and Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) testing laboratories in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military said. The ceremony was held during his visit to the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), an Information Communication Technology (ICT) & electronic equipment manufacturer and solution providers to public and private sectors, in Haripur. General Qamar, the Inter-Services Public Relations said, lauded the role and unrelenting efforts made by NRTC during the last three years, and assured his full support in its “innovative initiatives”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR