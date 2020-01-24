COAS inaugurates EW, GSR testing laboratories in KP

OUR CORRESPONDENT HARIPUR Army chief General Qamar Bajwa inaugurated on Friday state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) and Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) testing laboratories in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military said. The ceremony was held during his visit to the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), an Information Communication Technology (ICT) & electronic equipment manufacturer and solution providers to public and private sectors, in Haripur. General Qamar, the Inter-Services Public Relations said, lauded the role and unrelenting efforts made by NRTC during the last three years, and assured his full support in its “innovative initiatives”.