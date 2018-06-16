COAS, Imran, other politicians pray for early recovery of Kulsoom

Islamabad

Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has prayed for the speedy recovery of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is on the ventilator after cardiac arrest.

In a statement issued by ISPR on Friday, COAS expressed his good wishes for the Sharif family and prayed for the speedy recovery of ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in his message.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan prayed to Allah for the speedy recovery of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been in intensive care since she suffered heart attack early on Thursday.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said; “All our prayers are with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. May Allah grant her Shifa e Kamila”.

Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani also prayed for the speedy recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Former President and Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Central Leader and former leader of the opposition, Khursheed Shah have shown their concerns and prayed for the speedy recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is in the ICU after cardiac arrest.

Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz), Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Abid Sher Ali also prayed for the speedy recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in their twitter message.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari also twitted for full recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Prayers go out to Kulsoom Nawaz – May Allah grant her a full recovery” Shireen Mazari twitted.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz on Thursday night appealed the nation for prayers for the early recovery of her ailing mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz as she was put on the ventilator after cardiac arrest in London.

Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight & is in ICU & on the ventilator since. Earnest request for duas , she added.

The wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Kulsoom Nawaz kept on ventilator in a London hospital. Kulsoom Nawaz fell in ICU after cardiac arrest and has not regained consciousness yet. She is kept on the ventilator, life support machine and emergency medicine. The wife of former premier was re-admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. She was taken to emergency unit last night as her condition deteriorated. Begum Kulsoom was rushed to the ICU where she collapsed as she suffered a cardiac arrest. Hospital sources have said that she is being kept under intensive care/close monitoring.

Sources told media that Kulsoom Nawaz is experiencing increased weakness in health, and was re-admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Doctors, who have been doing regular checkups of Kulsoom Nawaz, had advised that she should be hospitalized for further treatment.