COAS hails police sacrifices

Police martyrs day observed across country

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa hailed the sacrifice of the policemen on police martyrs day (Youm-e-Shuhada), which was observed with great reverence nationwide to pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. In a message, the COAS remarked: ‘police have rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism. While all security forces fight terrorists, the police [have played] greater role in defeating terrorism,’ he said. ‘We stand with our police in national effort.’ Says the Inter Services Public Relations ISPR.

In Peshawar the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tahir has said that police Shuhada are real heroes added that due to their supreme sacrifices much needed peace and tranquility have returned to the province. This, he said, while addressing a ceremony held in connection with Police Shuhada Day at Nishtar Hall Peshawar Saturday. Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Dost Mohammad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Provincial Police Officer informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was fighting as a front line force against the terrorists and the courage and bravery demonstrated by them have no parallel in the entire history. He pointed out that police was neither trained nor equipped with necessary equipment for this war added that one training college was established in Hangu where conventional training was being imparted to the Jawaans.

However, he further went on to say that despite all these problems and difficulties the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police fought the war to the best of its capabilities and won the hearts and minds of the people through their exemplarily courageous performance. He disclosed that so far 1671 police officers and jawaans from the rank of constable to the Additional IGP laid down their precious lives in the war against terror and even now each and every officer and jawaans of the force are indebted with the spirit and motivation and ready to sacrifices life in the line of duty. The IGP further informed that on one side Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was kept fighting unconventional war and on the other hand was also busy in enhancing the capacity building of the force.

The District Police Shaheed Benazirabad have observed ‘Police Martyrs Day’ on August 4, 2018 throughout the district in which Quran Khawani was held at all the police stations to pay tribute to police martyrs and flowers were showered at their graves. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rai Aijaz Ahmed said that police martyrs are proud for the department. He said that peace and tranquillity prevailed in the society due to sacrifices of the martyrs. SSP said that Police department cannot forget the sacrifices of their jawans. He said that aim of celebrating the Day of Martyrs is to pay tributes to brave jawans of the department.

Bahawalpur, Youm-e-Shahuda Police was observed Saturday in Bahawalpur. Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Rana and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan visited monument of martyrs at Police Lines Bahawalpur and laid wreath. They also offered Fateha for the martyrs. An event was held at the auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College to pay tribute to the martyrs of Bahawalpur police. Families of martyrs, police officers, citizens and notables of the city attended the event.

In Jhang, Police Martyrs Day was observed here on Saturday. Salute was presented at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in addition to laying of wreath on graves of the martyrs. Fateha Khwani was also held there. Later on, a ceremony was held in which families of police martyrs and police officers of the district participated. Special gift and cash were distributed among the families of Shuhda-e-Police. DPO Shakir Hussain Dawer paid tributes to the martyrs of Police Department.

