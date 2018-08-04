COAS hails great sacrifices on Police Martyrdom Day

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday hailed the unrivalled sacrifices rendered by police department in war against terror.

Gen Bajwa’s message was shared by Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.

“Police has rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism. Salute to martyrs the real heroes. While all security forces fight terrorists, Police has greater role in defeating terrorism.We stand with our Police in national effort”, read the tweet.

