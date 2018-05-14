COAS grieved over loss of precious lives in Neelum Valley

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in bridge collapse incident in Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here on Sunday said that Army Chief General Bajwa has directed for all possible assistance to civil admission for relief and rescue.

Pakistan Army Rescue and relief efforts continued and a special SSG divers’ team was sent for search operation.

Army troops along with doctors and paramedics also reached at the incident site. Two Pakistan army helicopters and SSG special divers flown to the site of the incident.

Four dead bodies and 11 injured have been evacuated by helicopter from Shahkot to Muzffarabad, the ISPR statement said.