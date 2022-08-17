COAS General Bajwa receives UAE’s highest civil award

Abu Dhabi: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday received the “Order of the Union” award – UAE’s highest civil award – at a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

According to the ISPR, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conferred the medal upon COAS for making significant contributions to furthering bilateral ties between the countries.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional security situation discussed. The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations

General Qamar Bajwa and Sheikh Mohamed also discussed a variety of recent regional and global issues and matters of mutual concern.

The President reaffirmed the depth of the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the UAE as well as their shared desire to continue advancing them on numerous fronts, Gulf media reported.

He valued the serious efforts made by COAS General Bajwa in this regard to create opportunities for collaboration and collaborative work between the two nations for the benefit of their two fraternal peoples.

The rare honour has been bestowed to King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping of China, former US President George Bush, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other prominent GCC and international figures.

The Award was last bestowed to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in December 2021.