COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters

ISLAMABAD : The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Monday.

PM Imran Khan and COAS General Bajwa discussed matters of national security in the meeting.

The Army Chief had also held meeting with PM Imran Khan on August 27. Both had discussed security situation and expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace.

Also, PM Imran along with cabinet members visited GHQ on August 30. During his visit, the Premier had said that Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges but with support of the nation and through a cohesive national approach, we shall successfully overcome these.

Share on: WhatsApp