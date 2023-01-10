COAS General Asim Munir meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Qasr Al Shati Palace as the first official visit of the COAS to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE nears its end.

According to The Gulf Observer, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated General Munir on his appointment as Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, wishing him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people.

General Asim Munir is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the 4th to the 10th of January, the media wing of Pakistan’s military had said in a statement last week.

COAS General Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia, UAE on first ‘official visit’: ISPR

The visit has come as his first official visit of the newly appointed COAS, who assumed charge of the Pakistan Army on November 29 last year.

Before meeting the UAE President, General Asim also held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman in the winter camp in Al-Ula on Monday.