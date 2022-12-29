COAS General Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to discuss the overall security situation in the country amid the rising terror incidents.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz also convened a meeting of the National Securit Committee at PM House on Friday (tomorrow), which would be attended by civil and military officials.

The NSC meeting will be briefed on the recent terror wave in Pakistan.

General Syed Asim Munir Wednesday chaired the 254th Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Corps Commanders Conference was held under the chair of COAS General Syed Asim Munir for two days from December 27 to 28.

A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the Pakistan Army was undertaken, according to the press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan.