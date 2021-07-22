COAS Gen Bajwa visits family of martyred Captain Basit on Eid’s second day

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to the house of martyred Captain Basit Ali in a village near Haripur.

Expressing his view while interacting the family of the brave soldier, COAS reiterated the firm resolve of Armed Forces to defeat the enemies of Pakistan.

The Army Chief prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. He said nothing is greater than laying down one’s life for defence of the country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the entire nation is proud of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by our national heroes.

Earlier this month, two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) including the young captain were martyred during Area Sanitization Operation in Zewa, Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation had been launched on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the intense exchange of fire, it added that three terrorists were killed during the operation.

The martyred troops include 25-year-old Captain Basit, who was a resident of Haripur, and 22-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, who was a resident of Orakzai.

COAS Spends Eid’s First Day with Troops near Pak-Afghan Border

General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent first day of Eid Al Adha with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan international border in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

While interacting with troops and sharing Eid greetings, COAS appreciated their high morale and unflinching resolve to defend the motherland, said ISPR in a statement.

He expressed complete satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formation and effective measures in place for border security.

The army chief lauded the formation for expeditious fencing in area of responsibility along Pak-Afghan international Border and reiterated Pak Army’s firm resolve to ensure security along our borders in the face of evolving challenges.

“We are ever ready to defend Pakistan against all the threats and at all costs”, COAS remarked.

General Bajwa also lauded the formation for rendering continuous assistance to civil administration in execution of ongoing projects for socio-economic uplift of the area including development of communication infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other efforts for rehabilitation of the local population.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood; Commander Peshawar Corps.